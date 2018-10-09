| by Craig White |

New photos my UrbanToronto Forum contrbutor Jimmy Wu, who posts under the avatar 'MafaldaBoy', show a dramatic play of light on the sculptural fins of 1 Yorkville. The 58-storey condo development from Bazis and Plaza, now about 40 storeys in the air, was designed by architect Roy Varacalli with lines of three-dimensional fins that race up all sides of the building.

Light plays off the fins of 1 Yorkville, image by Jimmy Wu

Crimped every two storeys, the silvery aluminum fins are mostly applied to the face of 1 Yorkville in alternating pairs, and on sunny days catch the light in dramatic ways. Wu's photography has now captured the effect more clearly than we have seen up to this point.

1 Yorkville rising ever higher into the Bloor-Yorkville skyline, image by Jimmy Wu

There are plenty more photos in Wu's recent post. You can find them here.