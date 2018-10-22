| by Jack Landau |

Marketing has begun for 293 The Kingsway, a multi-building mid-rise development from The Benvenuto Group in Toronto's Humber Valley Village area. With registration now underway, new renderings offer a close look at the Quadrangle-designed development's architecture, as well as the Patton Design Studio-appointed interior spaces within.

Aerial view of 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

Located a block west of Royal York Road and north of Humbertown Plaza, 293 The Kingsway will bring four mid-rise buildings to Etobicoke, with heights of 6 and 9 storeys. The new buildings are set to replace a group of low-rise rental apartment buildings with 350 new condominium units and 156 rental units, intensifying and renewing the site.

293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

A first look at the project's suite interiors shows off features like ample window coverage allowing natural light to penetrate the suite, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and a neutral finish palette. Ranging in size from 596 to 1,505 ft² and available in one- to three-bedroom layouts, the varying suite sizes and layouts at 293 The Kingsway cater to a wide range of lifestyles.

Suite interior at 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

A number of the building’s amenities are spotlighted in the latest marketing material, showing off the party room, games room, and the lobby/lounge, as well as exterior features like a rooftop amenity deck. We will take a closer look at the amenities in the coming weeks.

Games room at 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

