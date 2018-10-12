| by Craig White |

It has not been long at all since we did our last full story on The Well at Spadina and Front, Toronto's largest construction site ever… but it's such a massive site with so much to see that it keeps drawing UT Forum contributors with their cameras. Today, without getting into all the statistics, we are just going to enjoy a few of the shots recently posted to our Forum thread by 'Red Mars' taken with his camera's Tilt Shift setting turned on.

Looking west across the office tower construction site at The Well, image by UT Forum contributor Red Mars

Tilt Shift puts both the foreground and background out of focus, and keeps only a portion of the mid-ground sharp, resulting in an effect that makes the image look like a model: the section that is in focus really pops. (For a better look, click on the images to have them expand.)

Looking west to excavators working away at The Well, image by UT Forum contributor Red Mars

Looking north across the office tower construction site at The Well, image by UT Forum contributor Red Mars

