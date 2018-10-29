| by Jack Landau |

Just around the corner from Yonge-Dundas Square in Downtown Toronto, after roughly two months of shoring activity on the footprint of the former 'World's Biggest Bookstore', excavation is underway for Panda Condominiums from Lifetime Developments. Before the Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower begins its 30-storey ascent above Edward Street, five underground levels must be excavated and formed.

West half of the Panda Condominiums site, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

With the tandem pile-and-lagging and caisson wall shoring systems in place, crews from Michael Bros. Excavation have begun on the excavation. This work is furthest along at the west end of the site, where crews have dug down about one storey, revealing the shoring walls in the process.

Excavation at Panda Condos site, image by Forum contributor Benito

Excavation of the east half of the site is expected to soon follow. Steel I-beams can be seen placed in rows along the site's east and north property lines, marking the location of the shoring walls that will hold back the surrounding earth during excavation.

East half of the Panda Condominiums site, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

Once excavation wraps up, the below-grade levels are expected to rise through early 2019, followed by the podium and tower's 30-storey ascent. Upon completion, slated for 2021, Panda Condos will add 550 new homes, retail, and office space to the Yonge and Dundas area.

Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

