| by Craig White |

Dupont Street, following along the south side of the CP Rail corridor through central Toronto, is going to see a lot of construction over the coming several years as many mid-rise residential buildings, most with retail at ground level and sometimes second floors as well, are about to transform outdated industrial sites on that stretch.

Looking into the excavation pit for Litho in September, image by UT Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The first crane for any of the projects was recently photographed at the site of Litho, a rental residential building from RioCan REIT and Woodbourne Canada just west of Christie Street. The building is replacing Grand Touring Automobiles following its move to Dundas and the Don Valley Parkway. A lithography shop was a longtime use of a building near the back of the site.

A crane up at the Litho site, October 9, image by UT Forum contributor TrickyRicky

To be nine storeys tall, the Turner Fleischer Architects-designed building will bring 210 rental suites to the street above a Farm Boy grocery store. It should be the Ottawa-based supermarket's third location in the 416.

Looking northwest to Litho, designed by Turner Fleischer Architects for RioCan and Woodbourne

Meanwhile, several blocks to the east of Litho, demolition is under way at the site of Bianca, a 9-storey Teeple Archtects-designed condo for Tridel. That building will bring 216 condo suites to the street, also with retail at ground level. It should go into its excavation phase before the end of the year.

Demolition work continues at the Bianca site, image by Greg Lipinski

There are several other projects to come over the next years on this stretch. Their database files are linked below, along wth those for Litho and Bianca, where you can find out much more about the projects. If you would like to get in on the conversation or see more construction shots, you can click on any of the associated Forum thread links, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.