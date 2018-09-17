| by Jack Landau |

Of the various office developments under construction in Toronto, some receive attention for their height, some for their density, and others for their flashy glazed exteriors. In the Liberty Village neighbourhood, Hullmark's 80 Atlantic Avenue is getting attention for another reason, with the five-storey, Quadrangle-designed office development being built with timber construction instead of the more prevalent steel and concrete methods.

Construction at 80 Atlantic Avenue, image courtesy of Eastern Construction

Construction started in 2017, and by early last month, the building's concrete elevator core and first two poured concrete levels were in place, as assembly got underway for the building's Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) structural elements. In the weeks since, plenty of work has been accomplished. A recent photo update posted on Twitter by contractor Eastern Construction reveals much change since the last update, with the bulk of the second floor's CLT structure now in place.

Inside 80 Atlantic Avenue's second floor, image courtesy of Eastern Construction

Another big change since our last update is the start of installation for the building's Nail Laminated Timber (NLT) panels, a mass timber panel system which is being used for floors and walls within the building. The latest views show these NLT panels being lowered into place via crane, where they have begun to form the ceiling of the second level/floor of the third level.

NLT panel being lowered into place, image courtesy of Eastern Construction

The completed building will bring 79,758 square feet of office space and 7,719 of retail space to the Liberty Village neighbourhood.

80 Atlantic Avenue, image courtesy of Hullmark

