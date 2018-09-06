| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto, captured during the Canadian International Air Show over the Labour Day long weekend. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this drone-captured view was shot from just east of the Don River, facing west towards the Downtown skyline and a heart formed by performing aircraft.

Heart over the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

