Just shy of three and a half years since Vertica Resident Services and GWL Realty Advisors broke ground on their new Toronto luxury rental tower in May 2015, the first residents have begun to move into the 43-storey, IBI Group-designed building at Bay and Gerrard, now known as The Livmore. We have kept a close eye on the building throughout its construction, and with work wrapping up and the first residents moved in, we returned this week for a look inside the common and amenity areas housed within the tower's five-storey podium.

The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

The project is changing perceptions of the local rental market with suites, finishes, and amenities that could easily be mistaken for those found in a luxury condominium tower. Before even stepping inside of the building, residents and visitors are greeted by a pair of art installations at street level. Along the building’s Gerrard Street frontage, an installation called “Born and Raised” features a set of snowman sculptures by How-To-See Studios, nestled among the pockets created by the sawtooth-pattern lobby windows.

The Livmore's Gerrard Street frontage, image by Jack Landau

Located within the publicly-accessible vehicular and pedestrian passageway connecting Gerrard Street and Walton Street, the second artwork, a metal screen by Filo-Timo, showcases the distance from The Livmore to destinations around the world.

Public art at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

Stepping inside the main entrance, the residential lobby offers the first taste of the project's interior design by Cecconi Simone. High ceilings, warm finishes, and eye-catching overhead lighting all work together with the natural light that fills the space through the floor-to-ceiling sawtooth windows. The ground floor also features a mail room codes rather than unit numbers as an extra security measure, a digital "LocKourier" package delivery system, and an automated Laundry Concierge.

Lobby at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

Most of the residential amenities are concentrated on the building's 5th floor, with the full level being dedicated to common space. A range of amenities are offered, such as the lounge space pictured below.

Lounge amenity at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

The lounge looks out onto a spacious outdoor terrace at the east end of the building, offering places to relax, to grill, and to eat, with ample greenery to bring a bit of nature to the corner of the city, and views to appreciate the surrounding area.

Outdoor terrace at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

A 3,000 sq. ft. gym and fitness area is also available to residents, filled with natural light via floor-to-ceiling glazing and ample mirror coverage. This space also connects to its own outdoor terrace, and another room with a Yoga/aerobics studio.

Fitness centre at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

A screening room offers a welcoming place to take in a movie or sporting event with friends. A high-definition TV screen is surrounded by comfortable seating, TIFF posters from over the years, and even a popcorn machine.

Theatre amenity at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

Other amenities on the fifth floor include a games room with a Livmore-branded pool table (pictured below), a business centre, a conference room, and a guest suite available for rent.

Games room at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

The fifth floor's most unique amenity is a convenient dog-friendly area, home to a dog spa and an outdoor dog run known as the "Bark Park".

Bark Park at The Livmore, image by Jack Landau

Artificial turf, fire hydrants, and even a miniature obstacle course make the Bark Park perfect for residents with dogs. To give us a taste of how dogs interact with the space, Tania Costa, Owner and Operator of Canine Wellness Centre, was joined by her hungry and furry friend Ben, who navigated the obstacle course for a payment in treats!

Tania Costa and Ben the border collie, image by Jack Landau

More amenities will open to residents in the coming months, most notably the two-storey sky lounge set to offer relaxation space with sweeping city views from the tower's 26th floor.

Future sky lounge at The Livmore, image courtesy of GWL

Occupancy of the building is happening in phases as the final stages of construction continue. The first phase of occupancy for 130 suites on levels 2 through 10 began on August 30th, and is now 94% leased. In total, roughly a third of the building’s 595 rental suites have been leased. The second phase of suites–occupying levels 11 to 20–will begin occupancy on October 15th. Phase three on levels 21 to 35 will follow starting December 1st, while the fourth and final phase on levels 36 to 42 will begin occupancy on February 1, 2019.

