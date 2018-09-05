| by Jack Landau |

What does ‘effective representation’ look like at city hall?; Toronto's road safety 'vigilantes' take grassroots approach to building safer streets; TTC introduces extra service, rebrands express routes amid overcrowding complaints; and more news:

Celebrating 10 years of Raw Design: Architecture with good manners (Globe and Mail)

Bird lovers worsen a messy situation by feeding pigeons (Toronto Star)

LORINC: What does ‘effective representation’ look like at city hall? (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto's road safety 'vigilantes' take grassroots approach to building safer streets (CBC News)

City begins installing photo radar in school zones (Toronto Star)

TTC introduces extra service, rebrands express routes amid overcrowding complaints (Global News)

