| by Jack Landau |

The fledgling Vaughan Metropolitan Centre has been growing with new mixed-use development over the past few years construction of the TTC subway extension kicked off construction several years ago. In the last year, the Toronto York Spadina Subway Extension has brought rapid transit service to Vaughan, a new bus terminal for YRT is under construction, and construction of the new nine-storey Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library building from SmartREIT and SmartCentres has made significant progress.

Looking west to the Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library in late June, image by UT Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the tower will serve as the new regional headquarters for international professional services firm PwC. The building will also house a 10,000 square foot Vaughan public library branch, a City of Vaughan Studio Dance Space, a new YMCA, and retail space. The YMCA and retail space will share the ground floor, with YMCA and the library sharing the second floor. The third floor will house the dance space, while levels 4 through 9 will house PwC.

Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library diagram, image via smartcentres.com

Being built on a former surface parking lot, and wth plenty of open space for construction staging, the project has been progressing at an impressive pace. Forming of the 9-storey concrete superstructure wrapped up in May, just shy of one year after construction began. Cladding installation has also been moving quickly, with the building's glass curtainwall exterior now practically fully installed.

Looking north to the Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library in late July, image by UT Forum contributor marcus_a_j

While the tower is structurally complete and almost entirely enclosed, the targeted Fall 2019 completion date is still over a year away, during which time the building's interiors will be fitted out for the library, YMCA, and offices above.

Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library, image courtesy of SmartREIT

