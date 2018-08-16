| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back just over two years to the intersection of Bathurst and Lake Shore in Toronto. Back in January, 2016, crews were in the process of carefully disassembling the stone and red brick exterior of the 1928-built Loblaw Warehouse to make way for its demolition. With the masonry safely away for cleaning, the crumbling skeleton of the heritage building would come down later in the year.

Demolition of the Loblaw warehouse at Bathurst and Lake Shore, January 14, 2016, image by Jack Landau

Now, a mixed-use development called West Block Est. 1928 is being built in its place, and it will prominently incorporate the rebuilt facade of the warehouse into it. The photo below, from July 31, 2018, shows the new concrete superstructure that has risen. Stepping back behind the heritage frontage are to be new office floors sheathed in glass, while two condominium towers will follow to the north. In the background, new buildings have since added to the CityPlace skyline, including Newton and Forward Condos.

Rebuilding the Loblaw warehouse at Bathurst and Lake Shore, July 31, 2018, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

Coincidentally, this morning, a woman who had climbed overnight into the cab of one of the cranes, was removed by police. We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!