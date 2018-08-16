| by Jack Landau |

TAS and Fiera Properties' OMB-approved plan for a condominium development across from Downsview Park in northwestern Toronto could get a bit taller as a result of recent applications to the Committee of Adjustment and for Site Plan Approval, submitted to the City this month. The latest plan for The Keeley proposes an extra floor for the Teeple Architects-designed condominium development, increasing the project's height and unit count.

Revised design for The Keeley, image via submission to City of Toronto

Previously proposed at 12 storeys and 41 metres high, the new plan seeks approval for a 13-storey, 47.85-metre-tall building including the mechanical penthouse, and increases the unit count from 325 to 339, 20 of which are now to be affordable housing units. Along with the added floor and its suites afforded by the increase in height, some of the added 6.85 metres would increase floor heights for the already approved levels, partly for structural design flexibility.

A rendering accompanying the revision shows a number of architectural refinements in the latest revision, including changes to the vertical and horizontal articulation, and to finishes on the building's primary façade along Keele Street. The southeast corner of the building has undergone a few revisions, including an added break in the façade of levels 1 and 2 to connect the courtyard area to a new park, as well as a new ground-floor retail unit.

The revision includes changes to the project's ground realm, which is being designed by landscape architects Ferris + Associates. A new pedestrian connection has been added to the west side of the site, connecting Maryport Avenue to the future park, while landscaped areas have been added to at-grade units to create a transition between the private and public realm.

Revised design for The Keeley, image via submission to City of Toronto

