| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community. Submitted by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie, this east-facing view was shot from the upper amenity level at Westlake Encore. The photo looks over the area's strip of density along Lake Shore Boulevard West, with the Downtown skyline in the background.

View from the top of Westlake Encore, image by Forum contributor Full Metal Junkie

