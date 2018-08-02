| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto by Forum contributor agoraflaneur. This northeastern facing photograph was taken from high above the CityPlace neighbourhood, prominently featuring the site of The Well, a multi-building development set to extend Downtown's density westward.

Toronto skyline, image via Forum contributor agorafleur

