Construction of CentreCourt's 411 Church development is making rapid progress just north of Carlton Street in Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village area. Following demolition in late 2016, and shoring and excavation in early 2017, the 38-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium tower began its ascent above Church Street in mid-2017, and has made significant progress in the time since.

Looking southeast to 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Ten weeks ago when we last reviewed progress, work had arrived on the tower’s 15th level. Since then, the building has grown another 13 levels, with forming currently in progress for the 28th floor. Only ten more residential levels and a mechanical penthouse are to follow to bring 411 Church to its final height of 38 storeys and 122 metres/400 feet.

As the tower climbs higher into the neighbourhood skyline, the continuing installation of exterior finishes is quickly enclosing the lower levels of the building. The window wall system with dark aluminum mullions framing reflective glazing and dark grey spandrel panels has also made steady progress in the last few months. At the time of our last update, cladding had progressed up to the fifth level of the six-storey podium. Since then, cladding has sealed off the remaining podium and a large section of the tower, with cladding rising as high as the 17th floor.

Looking east to 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The tower's east and west facades are being finished in full-pane windows with dark vertical mullions, and white slab-edge coverings. The north and south facades feature a honeycomb pattern formed by alternating sawtooth floorplates. The addition of balcony guards and dividers will soon add to these facades, with the dividers to form the honeycomb cells' vertical walls.

Podium finishes at 411 Church, image by Forum contributor condovo

New finishes have also appeared on the second level of the podium, where space is reserved for retail or office commercial uses. The glass panes currently being installed here feature both heavily fritted and clearer sections that combine to form slightly-angled near-vertical strips. Frit is a backed-on enamel which cuts dow on heat transference and is visible to birds, so that they do not fly into it. The City of Toronto mandates bird-friendly glass on new buildings to a minimum of 12 metres above ground to prevent bird-strike and minimize injury. The clearer sections here are still fritted, and while less tightly spaced, birds will still treat this as a solid.

Fritted second floor windows on 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

