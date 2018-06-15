| by Jack Landau |

A new project from CentreCourt Developments is adding to the skyline of Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood, as 411 Church rises above its surroundings just north of Carlton Street. The site of the 38-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium tower has been active since demolition began in late 2016, and following the completion of shoring and excavation, has been rising steadily since mid-2017.

411 Church viewed from the southwest, image by Forum contributor steveve

At the time of our last update a month ago, forming had just wrapped up for the project's six-storey podium, and work had just begun for the first tower level above. The first tower floor has since been followed by the rapid ascent of seven new levels in just 32 days, and forming is now in full swing for the building's 15th floor, about 40% of the way to tower's final height of 122 metres/400 feet.

411 Church viewed from the southwest, image by Forum contributor steveve

As the tower rises taller, the honeycomb pattern that will set 411 Church apart from its neighbours is growing more apparent along the north and south facades. These crimped floorplates will soon be finished with balcony guards, and the dividers that will form the honeycomb cells' vertical walls.

Cladding and honeycomb pattern at 411 Church, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

The image above also shows the ongoing installation of cladding on the building's lower levels. 411 Church is being clad in a window wall system with dark aluminum mullions framing reflective glazing and dark grey spandrel panels. Cladding installation had progressed up to the third floor of the podium at the time of our last update and has since enclosed another couple of floors, leaving just the sixth and final podium level awaiting cladding.

411 Church viewed from the northeast, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

