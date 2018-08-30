| by Jack Landau |

Allied Properties REIT and RioCan's Kingly Condos and King Portland Centre will soon be bringing new condominium units and office space to Toronto's King West area, as construction of the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed development moves into its later stages. The project consists of a 15-storey residential building fronting Adelaide Street West and a 13-storey office building fronting onto King Street West, located mid-block between Bathurst and Portland streets.

Looking west to King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Exterior finish installation for the office building along King Street has progressed a fair bit since we last checked in on the project about two months ago. Reflective glazing now covers the whole exterior, while, real brick-impregnated precast panels have begun covering the concrete arches.

King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor Benito

The completed King Portland Centre will bring 256,000 square feet of office space to the King West neighbourhood. E-commerce giant Shopify is set to take 158,000 square feet of the building, while Indigo Books and Music will occupy four floors totalling 79,000 square feet for its new headquarters. At street level, a restaurant space will front the King Street sidewalk.

Looking northeast to King Portland Centre, with Kingly Condos visible in the background, image by Forum contributor Benito

At the north end of the site, exterior finishes are gradually enclosing the residential component, Kingly Condos. The topped-out condominium building is being clad in an envelope of red brick-embedded precast panels and heritage warehouse-style multi-pane windows.

Facing southwest to Kingly Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

A view from the east offers a look at the windows now being applied, framed in a grid of mullions designed to reference the Victorian and Edwardian industrial warehouse architecture prevalent in the area.

Windows adding to Kingly Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

