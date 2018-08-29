| by Jack Landau |

When’s the worst time to find a rental in Toronto? Right now; Mayor appeals to public for housing, clothing for St. James Town residents displaced by fire; TREB threatens legal action for realtors violating sales data rules; and more news:

When’s the worst time to find a rental in Toronto? Right now (Globe and Mail)

Mayor appeals to public for housing, clothing for St. James Town residents displaced by fire (Toronto Star)

TREB threatens legal action for realtors violating sales data rules (Globe and Mail)

6 highlights from Toronto's first mayoral race (Inside Toronto)

City argues that cutting Toronto council during an election violates the constitution (CTV News)

New parkette overdue for some tender loving care (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

111 West 57th Street Rising High Above Midtown Manhattan (New York)

Excavation Continues at ViewStar Site in Richmond (Vancouver)

NUDE to Bring Stripped Down Living to Calgary's Beltline (Calgary)

Encore Tower Continues to Rise (Edmonton)