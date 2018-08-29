| by Jack Landau |

Construction is heating up at the site of architectsAlliance-designed Fleur Condos, a Menkes Developments project at Shuter and Church streets in Downtown Toronto, which will soon rise 29 storeys, bringing 320 new condominium units to the neighbourhood.

Work at 60 Shuter Street has been active since demolition began to clear a three-storey office building at the north end of the property in late 2016. Site clearance wrapped up in March 2017, and before the end of the year, a shoring rig had arrived to insert I-beams around the perimeter of the site, including where a surface parking lot had operated at the south end along Shuter. Shoring wrapped up by February 2018, followed by the start of excavation for the building's four-level underground garage and foundations.

Construction at Fleur Condos, image by Edward Skira

With excavation wrapping up now, the site passed a significant milestone over this past weekend with the raising of a tower crane. The crane's arrival allows concrete forming to begin for the lower levels. Meanwhile, crews will finish up excavation of any remaining areas around the newly-installed crane.

Crane installed for Fleur Condos, image by Forum contributor brianyyz

The completed development will offer residents a range of amenity spaces including a lobby with 24-hour concierge and a visitor seating lounge, a co-working/party room space, a media room, a kids room, a fitness centre, and a gourmet demonstration kitchen and dining area that connects with a rooftop terrace offering seating, cooking stations, and a fire pit lounge.

Fleur Condos, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

