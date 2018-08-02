| by Jack Landau |

The City’s arms-length agency, Heritage Toronto, has been active in promoting our local history for almost seven decades now. One important way it shines a light on local heritage comes in through the annual Heritage Toronto Awards. Now in its 44th year, the upcoming 2018 Heritage Toronto Awards gala is just a few months away, and this year's crop of candidates includes 53 nominees across five categories.

Berczy Park, nominated for William Greer Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship, image by Forum contributor Youranthony1

This year's awards will recognize five different categories including; Community Heritage, Public History, Historical Writing: Short Publication, Historical Writing: Book, and the William Greer Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship Award.

Five volunteer-based organizations are in the running for the Community Heritage Award, which includes a $1,000 cash prize. Among these nominees is the Ireland Park Foundation—known for the waterfront park of the same name as well as an upcoming parkette in the Entertainment District—as well as RISE UP! A Feminist Archive, a digital resource dedicated to research to promote social change. Click the link above for full information.

18 nominees have been selected for the Public History Award, including the newly-revitalized Berczy Park, Historica Canada's first animated Heritage Minute on Kensington Market, and Driftscape, a mobile app that shapes place-based experiences using content from arts and cultural groups. Click the link above for full information.

Five nominees have been selected as candidates for the William Greer Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship category. These include the adaptive reuse of Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital's administrative building into Humber College's new Centre for Entrepreneurship; the restoration of glass work in the Keg Mansion restaurant; and the conversion of a rare Chicago School-style building, now known as the WE Global Learning Centre. Click the link above for full information.

Another 18 nominees are contending for the Historical Writing: Book category, while an additional 7 nominees are in the running for the Short Publication Award. Both categories include a wide range of topics and styles of writing, all bringing significant insight into hw Toronto has become the city is. Click the links above for full information.

The awards will be celebrated on Monday, October 29, in The Carlu at College Park, kicking off with a Mayor’s reception at 5:30 PM, followed by the awards ceremony at 7 PM. Tickets to the event are available for $95 ($70 for Heritage Toronto members) and can be purchased online or by phoning 416-338-1338.