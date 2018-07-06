| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

The city of Mississauga’s Urban Design Awards has returned for its 35th instalment, to recognize the art of shaping the interaction between people and the places. Eleven entries will be judged on their arrangement, appearance, function, and the way in which these structures integrate into the local context.

Map of this year's nominated projects, image via City of Mississauga

Nominees are vying for the Award of Excellence, the Award of Merit, and the “Healthy by Design” Award, attributed to the project that exemplifies, as much as possible, the six elements from the Healthy Development Index: density, service proximity, land use mix, street connectivity, streetscape characteristics and parking. A panel of six judges have been recruited by the City from both private and public sectors, and are tasked with evaluating the quality of these spaces… but there is also a Peoples Choice Award which you can vote on. Give this year’s nominated projects a look, then at the bottom of the page, we have a link for you to follow to where you can vote.

In alphabetical order:

Cooksville Medical Arts Centre

The Cooksville Medical Art Centre at 250 Dundas Street West is in the heart of the Cooksville neighbourhood along a major regional transportation artery. The centre is a 4-storey building approximately 43,000 ft² consisting of 33 units, comprising medical offices, professional offices, and retail space.

Cooksville Medical Arts Centre, image via City of Mississauga

Danville Park Viewing Platform

Located southeast of Courtneypark and Kennedy, Danville Park is located atop a hill, its viewing platform designed to be an excellent location for viewing planes landing at or taking off from Pearson International Airport. The park celebrates the aircraft industry’s contribution to Mississauga’s development.

Danville Park Viewing Platform, image via City of Mississauga

Fallingbrook Community Park Washroom

Located west of the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Mavis Road is Fallingbrook Community Park. New public washrooms have been built, geared towards sustainability, due to the instalment of adjacent solar panels.

Fallingbrook Community Park Washroom, Image via City of Mississauga

Jaycee Park

Completed in 2017, Jaycee Park provides a unique playground experience. The Mississauga-themed park has been conceived to recreate the city’s skyline. The play structures resemble the city’s built environment, like the two twisting carved towers, the clock atop City Hall, and skyscraper towers where children can experience the park from up high by scrambling up nets to reach a suspension bridge and slides.

Jaycee Park, Image via City of Mississauga

Meadowvale Community Centre and Library

The Meadowvale Community Centre and Library, located along Glen Erin Drive in northwest Mississauga, offers residents a cutting-edge community centre. The Perkins + Will designed building was conceived to be spacious, vibrant and colourful, to meet the demands of residents. The new building includes a library, countless amenities, and a design with aesthetics taken into consideration. Revamped due to the continuously changing neighbourhood, the library was reconstructed to suit a dense urban local context.

Meadowvale Community Centre, Image via City of Mississauga

Mississauga Transitway Stations

In recent years, Mississauga has constructed new Transitway stations in order to adequately meet growing transit demand, to facilitate use, avoid congestion, and ensure an enjoyable transit experience. 8 of these stations are being recognized for their remarkable public realm, with amenities such as WIFI, washrooms, public art, heated/cooled waiting areas, public service announcement systems, and improved bicycle accessibility.

MiWay Station, Image via City of Mississauga

ParkLane Residences

Along Lakeshore Road West, in a quiet corner of Port Credit, ParkLane Residences is an enclave of 18 modern townhomes. The KobenHavn development, designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, are a blend of style and luxury. They are located right across the street from Rhododendron Gardens and are steps to the waterfront, bicycle trails and walking paths.

ParkLane Townhomes, Image via City of Mississauga

PAT Supermarket

PAT Supermarket, branded as Canada’s first Korean Supermarket, recently opened on Dundas Street East a few blocks away from Hurontario Street, the region's main transportation artery. A conveniently located, accessible supermarket, with a modern design, PAT aims to offer residents a one-stop shopping authentic cultural experience.

PAT Supermarket, Image via City of Mississauga

Paul Coffey Park

Paul Coffey Park is a multi-faceted community park in the Malton neighbourhood of northeast Mississauga. Redevelopment of the park has enhanced the quality of social and environmental attributes to meet current and future user needs. Inspired by the wooden castle playground in Toronto’s High Park, Malton's playground features one-of-a-kind park equipment and unique, handcrafted carvings.

Paul Coffey Park, Image via City of Mississauga

Skyrise and Daniels Erin Mills

The Daniels Corporation is back in the heart of Erin Mills with a brand-new community situated at Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West. Daniels Erin Mills is one of the largest master-planned communities in the city today, and "Skyrise" is the first new rental apartment residence in Erin Mills in over 20 years. The 25-storey building aims to offer an exceptional rental experience.

Residential Towers at Daniels Erin Mills, Image via City of Mississauga

Small Arms Building

The small arms inspection building, which was once owned by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRAC), was designated a heritage building by the City in response to community activism. The Lakeview Legacy Community Foundation (LLCF) campaigned for the preservation and adaptive reuse of the Small Arms Inspection Building, part of an otherwise demolished munitions factory, into a Creative Hub. The reborn facility fosters collaboration across disciplines through the intersection of people and ideas in arts, heritage, environmental sciences, and technology.

Small Arms Building, Image via City of Mississauga

Members of the community are encouraged to vote on the project of their choice!