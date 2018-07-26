| by Jack Landau |

Construction is already well underway at the site of Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group’s Vita On The Lake in Toronto’s Humber Bay Shores community, and a second phase is just around the corner. Set to follow to the immediate south of the 53-storey first phase tower, Vita Two will rise 16 storeys with a complementary design by Graziani + Corazza Architects.

Scale model of Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

A scale model of the second phase on display at Vita’s on-site presentation centre provides more details of the 61.6-metre-tall building's design, including fine details of its exterior finishes, its interaction with the surrounding street grid, and details about its outdoor amenity offerings.

Vita Two will rise from a four-storey, L-shaped podium, with frontages on Marine Parade Drive to the south, Silver Moon Drive to the east, and an extension of Annie Craig Drive to the north, with the latter set to run overtop an underground garage shared between both Vita phases.

Scale model of Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

Residents and guests will enter via a canopied residential entrance on Annie Craig Drive along the north side of the podium, framed with landscaping designed by Terraplan.

Residential entrance on the scale model of Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

Around the corner from the lobby entrance, the L-shaped podium will partially frame a ground-floor outdoor landscaped lounging and dining patio, surrounded by shrubs and plantings for additional privacy, and shaded by a trellis. Indoor amenity spaces open right onto the patio, and overlook it from the second floor.

Outdoor amenity space on the scale model of Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

Above the podium, Vita Two's upper volume takes on a more slender form, punctuated by alternating two-level sections of dark and light balcony glazing in a similar approach to Mattamy and Biddington's recently completed Lago at the Waterfront project a short distance east of the Vita and Vita Two site.

Scale model of Vita Two On The Lake, image by Craig White

A scale model of the community helps to tie everything together, showing the existing and upcoming buildings in the Humber Bay Shores community. All of the buildings modelled in blue acrylic are from Mattamy/Biddington and predecessor Monarch Homes. Vita and Vita Two are the two furthest to the left in blue.

Scale model of the Humber Bay Shores community, image by Craig White

