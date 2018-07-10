| by Jack Landau |

Urban Capital's River City community has led the pack in design within Toronto's emerging West Don Lands area, bringing together the team of Montreal-based Saucier + Perrotte Architects and Toronto's ZAS Architects on a cluster of four condominium buildings. With two phases complete, construction is now closing in on completion of the development's third phase, as work is just heating up on phase 4 to the west.

Aerial view looking southeast to River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

On the east side of Lower River Street at Bayview, River City 3 topped out at its 100-metre, 29-storey height at the close of 2017, and months of exterior work has brought the project much closer to the look shown in marketing renderings. A black-to-white gradient effect is now prominent on the lower levels, as exterior finishes rise up the tower.

Looking southeast to River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The signature push-pull effect of the tower's drawer-like balconies continue to have their finishes installed. On lower levels, patio furniture is visible evidence that some of the first residents have been granted occupancy, as construction continues on common spaces, the units above, and the remaining exterior finishes.

Mid-section of River City 3, image by Forum contributor torplanner

Meanwhile, across Lower River Street to the west, construction of River City's fourth phase, known as Harris Square for its location on Lawren Harris Square, is kicking into gear. Shoring commenced in January, and excavation has been full steam ahead in the months since. The project reached another milestone this week with the installation of a tower crane at the base of the excavated pit, signalling the upcoming start of forming for the 13-storey development, another design collaboration between Saucier + Perrotte Architects and ZAS Architects.

Looking west over Harris Square site, image by Forum contributor mcornett

We will keep you updated as construction continues. In the meantime, you can learn more about the projects via our database files, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum threads.