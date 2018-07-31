| by Jack Landau |

The blocks surrounding Wilson subway station in northwestern Toronto have been the site of some recent intensification, with a number of proposed developments promising even more density in the coming years. Just southeast of the station, a pair of new condominium developments are progressing through the early stages of construction.

Rocket Condos (top) and Southside Residences at Gramercy Park (bottom), images courtesy of Metropia/Malibu

Wrapping around the south and west sides of the recently built Station Condos, below-grade forming is well underway at the L-shaped site of Metropia's Rocket Condos. A pair of tower cranes are actively building the below-grade garage that will serve both the 14-storey, 242-unit gh3 and SMV Architects-designed condominium development beside Allen Road, and its neighbouring second phase, an 8-storey 154-unit residential building to the south of Station Condos, also designed by gh3. Developers Metropia, Shiplake, and Wise are behind this building which will include 100 affordable housing units, half of which will be rentals and the other half of which will be for purchase.

Construction at site of Rocket Condos, image by UT Forum contributor drum118

To the southeast of the Rocket site, construction is further along on Southside Residences at Gramercy Park. The Malibu Investments project is being built immediately south of Malibu's earlier Gramercy Park development on Wilson, and will feature towers with heights of 17 and 15 storeys, designed by IBI Group. Southside will add 500 new homes to the community.

Southside Residences at Gramercy Park, image by UT Forum contributor drum118

Forming of the development's two-level underground garage progressed throughout the first half of the year, and the first elements of the ground level were spotted earlier this month. Rebar cages for the ground level's floors and structural columns have begun to materialize, as the final portions of the underground garage continue to take shape at the east end of the site.

Southside Residences at Gramercy Park, image by UT Forum contributor drum118

