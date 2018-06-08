| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Canderel Residential's YC Condos has been under way just north of Yonge and College in Downtown Toronto since late 2014, when a ground breaking ceremony kicked off work on the 62-storey condominium tower. Nw, three and a half years later, the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed tower has reached its 198-metre-high roof.

Looking south to YC Condos, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The latest photos of the tower show that the tower's two upper mechanical and amenity levels have been formed, marking the structural peak of the new building. Ongoing removal of concrete formwork is revealing the extra-thick slabs of these top floors, engineered to support the additional load of machinery and the indoor pool.

Upper levels at YC Condos, image by Forum contributor BobT

Cladding—window wall with a medium-gray mullion—now seals off all but the uppermost residential and mechanical levels. The buildng's exterior expression is provided by alternating bands of projecting balconies clad in either dark-tinted or fritted glass guards. In the coming months, contrasting dark and light cladding will tie the mechanical/amenity levels in with the alternating sections on the residential floors below.

Looking west to YC Condos, image by Forum contributor steveve

Residents of the 639-unit development will all share access to the upper amenity spaces at the top of the tower, dubbed Lounge 64 and Club 66—references to the floor numbers in a building where some numbers were skipped on the way up. Appointed by interior designers Burdifilek, the lower space will include a lounge and bar, while the upper space will offer a 60-foot long indoor infinity pool with views looking towards the core and the lake.

Looking south to YC Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

