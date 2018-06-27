| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day, retrieved from Forum contributor Jasonzed, features the thriving growth in Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores community. The photo shows the under-construction Eau du Soleil high rise condominium complex integrating into the local context. The Mississauga skyline can be seen in the distant background.

Etobicoke Skyline, image retrieved via Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.