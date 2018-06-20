| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a low-level drone shot of Ward's Island and the Toronto skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this view shows the contrast between the city and island, as well as a kayaker enjoying the scene from the eastern gap.

Ward's Island and the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

