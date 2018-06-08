| by Jack Landau |

Today’s Photo of the Day features a sunset view of the Toronto skyline, captured from a high-rise in the Distillery District. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this view faces northwest, centred on the rising Massey Tower Condos on Yonge north of Queen.

Sunset view of the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Razz

