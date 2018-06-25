| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area is becoming one of the city's densest pockets of high-rise development, with several active and planned developments promising to shake up the Midtown skyline in the coming years. While tall towers are populating the intersection's immediate surroundings, a handful of lower density mid-rise projects are in the works to the south along the stretch of Yonge Street between Eglinton and Davisville.

Immediately south of the recently-approved Uovo Boutique Residences at 2112 Yonge Street, a new proposal from developer Rockport Group seeks rezoning to permit a mid-rise development at 2100 Yonge Street. With architecture by RAW Design, the proposal calls for an 11-storey building, rising to a height of 40.3 metres to the topped of a residential-wrapped mechanical penthouse level.

Site of the proposed development, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building's six-storey base is proposed to match the podium height of the approved development to the north at 2112-2114 Yonge Street, which was also designed by RAW. At ground level, the plan would preserve the entirety of an existing Yonge Street heritage façade and the partial retention of the heritage building's Manor Road façade. Behind these heritage facades, the ground floor would contain 311 m² (3,348 ft²) of retail space.

2100 Yonge (left) and Uovo (right), image via submission to City of Toronto

A lone rendering (above) depicting an extruded upper volume hints at a potential exterior expression, while massing diagrams and architectural plans reveal a more refined massing for the upper volume, featuring a stepped terrace design that sets much of the density back from Yonge Street.

Massing diagram for 2100 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 71 new condominium units and 7 rental replacement units are proposed in a mix of 24 one-bedrooms (31% of total), 35 two-bedrooms (45% of total), and 19 three-bedrooms (24% of total). Residents would have access to 246 m² of indoor amenity space housed on the first, second, and third floor of the development, as well as 98 m² of outdoor amenity space on the third floor, with landscaping by Brook McIlroy.

Massing diagram for 2100 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

With easy access to Eglinton and Davisville subway stations, the site would be served by just 30 parking spaces housed in a two-level underground garage, with 22 resident spaces and 8 for visitors. 100 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed in the underground garage, divided between 88 long-term and 12 short-term spaces.

Massing diagram for 2100 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

