| by Jack Landau |

This past weekend, TAS, Bentall Kennedy, and the Toronto Public Library celebrated a ground breaking for their new mixed-use development at 299 Campbell Avenue. The start of construction for the new 14-storey residential rental-library hybrid building was marked with an event attended by Deputy Mayor and Local Councillor Ana Bailão, author/musician Dave Bidini, and residents of the surrounding Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

L-R:Library Service Manager Eva Lew, Director of Branch Operations and Customer Experience Moe Hosseini-Ara, Lee Warren of Bentall Kennedy, Deputy Mayor and Local Councillor Ana Bailão, TAS president and CEO Mazyar Mortazavi, Adam Hadedorn of Bentall Kennedy, and Celia Smith, TAS Chief Operating Officer, image courtesy of TAS/Bentall Kennedy

Located on the south side of Dupont, a few blocks west of Lansdowne, the project will add residential density and a major community amenity upgrade to the Junction Triangle, with 235 rental units placed atop ground-floor retail and the new 933 m² (10,044 ft²) home of the Toronto Public Library's relocated Perth Dupont Branch. "299 Campbell represents a watershed moment for TAS," TAS President and CEO Mazyar Mortazavi told the crowd. "This project is a culmination of the efforts of our team, Councillor Bailão, the Toronto Public Library, and our community."

TAS President and CEO Mazyar Mortazavi, image courtesy of TAS/Bentall Kennedy

The structure housing the added density and community facility will also bring some visual interest to the site. 299 Campbell will feature a bold design by Teeple Architects, marked by a highly articulated massing with many step backs, and clad primarily in a mix of textured precast concrete panels with a red brick finish and contrasting white aluminum panels.

299 Campbell Avenue, image courtesy of TAS/Bentall Kennedy

Scheduling appearances at ground breaking events for executives and city officials cannot always line up with shovels actually going into the ground, so like many such celebrations, this one predates the actual start of construction. Applications for building permits have been filed, and specific permits for shoring and construction of the new building are currently under review by city inspectors. Shoring is expected to begin shortly after permits are issued.

299 Campbell Avenue, image courtesy of TAS/Bentall Kennedy

Additional information and mages can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.