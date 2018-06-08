| by Jack Landau |

Roughly a year after construction began, forming is well underway on 571 Prince Edward, a luxury rental apartment development in Etobicoke. Located at the southeast corner of Dundas Street West and Prince Edward Drive, the project from Dunpar Developments will eventually rise eight storeys and bring 115 residential suites to the Lambton neighbourhood.

Looking southeast to 571 Prince Edward, image by Craig White

The project traces its lineage back to a previously planned condominium development from another developer, which was picked up by Dunpar with zoning already in place. With the massing and underlying architecture retained from earlier plan, the updated plan includes a redesigned exterior by architect Richard Wengle, with Graziani + Corazza Architects serving as the architects of record.

Shoring and excavation of the project's two-level underground parking garage wrapped up late in 2017, and by the start of this year, forming had begun for the P2 parking level. In the months since, the rest of the below grade structure has been completed, and forming work has since moved above grade for the residential levels.

Looking north on Prince Edward Drive to 571 Prince Edward, image by Craig White

Crews are now forming the building's third floor, with progress furthest along against the site's Dundas West frontage. Here, walls and support columns have begun to take shape, as floor forming continues for the rest of the third level.

Looking east on Dundas to 571 Prince Edward, image by Craig White

The development's 115 suites are being built in a mix of 76 one-bedroom units and 39 two-bedroom units. Dunpar expects to top out by the fall and bricks to be cladding the building before the end year. Marketing of the luxury mental suites will likely begin in early 2019.

571 Prince Edward, image courtesy of Dunpar

