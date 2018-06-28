| by Jack Landau |

We have been keeping a close eye on the construction of the first phase tower at CIBC Square, a two-tower office complex from Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines, set to add a combined 2.9 million ft² of new commercial/office space to Downtown Toronto. The project celebrated ground breaking just over a year ago, and the last 12 months of work have involved shoring, excavation, and below-grade forming for the 49-storey, 1,300,000 ft2 first phase office tower, culminating in a construction milestone reached earlier this month.

Aerial view facing east across the CIBC Square site, image by Jack Landau

The recent pouring of the ground-level elevator core marked the first above-grade construction for the new tower along the west side of the site, closest to Bay Street. To the east, below-grade forming continues for the site's underground levels. A view looking west across the site reveals a cross-section of two underground levels and the first elements of the ground floor above.

Looking northwest across the CIBC Square site, image by Jack Landau

To the immediate north and slightly overhanging the east end of the Union Station shed, a section of rail corridor dividing the first phase tower from the future 54-storey second phase is being decked over to create an elevated park bridging the two phases. Steel structural elements have been taking shape since May.

Steel decking for the park taking shape on the rail corridor, image by Jack Landau

GO train commuters arriving and departing from Union Station are getting an up close and personal look at structural details of the new park "bridge", set to contain over 100 large truss sections and 1,900 tons of structural steel and metal deck upon completion.

View of the new park decking from a GO train, image by Forum contributor Leo_Chan

Designed by UK-based WilkinsonEyre Architects with Toronto's Adamson Associates serving as Architects of Record, CIBC Square will also house Toronto's new downtown GO bus terminal on the ground floor. The completion of the tower and the new bus terminal, expected to open in 2020, will free up space for the second phase tower at 141 Bay Street, where the current GO bus terminal is, just north the rail corridor and future park site. This second phase tower is expected to open in 2023.

CIBC Square, image courtesy of Ivanhoé Cambridge/Hines

