| by Jack Landau |

Toronto’s Downsview Park area is slated for quite a bit of growth in the coming years, with the new Downsview Park TTC and GO stations bringing increased interest to the neighbourhood along with the new ease of access. Active local housing developments, plus the eventual redevelopment of Bombardier’s facilities will bring plenty of regeneration on the former airbase lands, while the surrounding blocks are also seeing reinvestment in the established area.

The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Just west of the expansive park, a single-storey commercial building at 3100 Keele Street will be redeveloped with a new 12-storey condominium development by TAS, being marketed as The Keeley. New information about the project began to emerge on May 3rd, when TAS celebrated the launch of the new Teeple Architects-designed mid-rise with a first glimpse of the project for a select group of friends and family at a “picnic in the park” event hosted in The Keeley's new presentation centre. Treating Downsview Park as the project's backyard, TAS has coined the phrase "parkyard living" to describe the lifestyle being offered. To give prospective buyers a taste of the lifestyle on offer here, the event was staged as a picnic with a park-like landscaping and performers including an acoustic guitar player.

Inside The Keeley presentation centre, image courtesy of Kg&a

The event included the unveiling of the project's architectural scale model. The Keeley's massing will be broken into a series of volumes with punched windows framed by red and white brick cladding. Materials were selected in reference to the 1960s architectural vernacular of the area, while creating a new visual focal point to the west of the popular park. “The Keeley provides a dynamic backdrop for Downsview Park, signaling the start of a new identity for the massive parkland in the heart of Toronto,” said Martin Baron of Teeple Architects in regards to the design.

Scale model at The Keeley presentation centre, image courtesy of Kg&a

TAS President and CEO Mazyar Mortazavi was present at the event, and took the time to address attendees about the neighbourhood's future growth, saying “The Keeley is a piece of a bigger vision of what a new urban mixed-use community around Downsview Park could look like. It’s not hard to imagine five years out, Downsview Park emerging as one of the top destinations in the entire city.”

TAS President and CEO Mazyar Mortazavi, image courtesy of Kg&a

The Keeley is offering 308 one-bedroom to three-bedroom condominium units ranging in size from 389 ft² to 2,000 ft², and priced starting from the mid-$300,000s. Residents will have access to 6,650 ft² of amenity space, divided into 12 distinct spaces spread across the site. TACT Architecture is designing the interior amenities, while Ferris + Associates Inc. will be handling the design of the outdoor spaces.

Aerial view facing east to The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Additional information and renderings of the project can be found in our database file for The Keeley, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.