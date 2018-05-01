| by Jack Landau |

At Strachan and East Liberty in Toronto's Liberty Village, a pair of tower sites that were originally held by the CanAlfa Group were purchased in the last while by CentreCourt Developments. One of them, on the northwest corner, was marketed as ZEN King West, and that condominium tower is now under construction. Now, a rental tower is proposed by CentreCourt to be built on the southwest corner at 39 East Liberty.

A submission for Site Plan Approval from early April advances plans for the 25-storey, 84-metre-high building. Little more than technicalities have changed since an earlier submission, with the IBI Group design still proposing 440 suites, in a mix of 44 studio units with average sizes of 40 m², 285 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 53 m², 110 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 73 m², and a single three-bedroom unit. The ground floor is proposed to have 215 m² of street-fronting retail space.

39 East Liberty, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a full level of amenities planned on the fifth floor, set to include multi-purpose rooms, a gym, a spa, and a space offering vintage games. The indoor amenity area is wrapped in an outdoor terrace amenity area atop the podium. In addition, a rooftop pool will offer residents of all levels access to expansive city and lake views typically reserved for residents of upper levels.

West elevation, 39 East Liberty, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building's materials legend shows a grid of white metal panels framing a window wall system with vision glass and spandrel panels. Clear glass balcony guards finalize the tower portion’s exterior, while the podium levels sport precast, stone, or masonry cladding sections. Strips of wood-hued cladding are proposed as accents.

South elevation, 39 East Liberty, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.