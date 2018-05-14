| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to South Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area for a view of the sun rising over the Toronto skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor 67Cup, this east-facing view shows Eau du Soleil Condos on the rise with the Downtown skyline in the distance.

Sunrise and the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor 67Cup

