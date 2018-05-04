| by Jack Landau |

Toronto developer Hullmark is proposing to bring a four-storey commercial and retail development to Ossington Avenue, just north of Queen Street. We first discussed the 12 Ossington redevelopment in its pre-application stages back in 2015 with a look at Hullmark’s portfolio of Toronto properties. A recent application for Site Plan Approval presents details for the proposed Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed building.

Site of 12 Ossington, image via Google Maps

The proposal would replace an existing two-storey commercial building constructed in 1889 as a privately-financed branch of Toronto’s early library system, and later used for recreational, retail, and commercial purposes. A Heritage Impact Statement included in recent planning documents states that the existing two-storey building is in poor structural condition, and would be demolished to make way for the new building. While this two-storey building would be lost, the adjacent heritage property to the north at 16 Ossington Avenue—a former firehall building—would be retained.

Looking southwest to 12 Ossington, image via submission to City of Toronto

12 Ossington would rise to a height of 19.8 metres, containing 989 m² (10,649 ft²) of retail space and 663 m² (7,145 ft²) of office space. 3,467 ft² of retail space would occupy portions of the basement level, and 3,303 ft² would front Ossington on the ground floor. 3,872 ft² of retail space is planned for the second floor, with the option for conversion into office space depending on market demands. 3,638 ft² of office space would occupy the bulk of level three, as well as an additional 3,272 ft² on the fourth floor. Tenants in both of the office levels would have access to their own outdoor terraces overlooking Ossington Avenue.

A selection of high-quality finishes is proposed for the project’s exterior. The primary exterior finish will come in the form of solid clay bricks for the lower two floors, framing arched punched windows, and similarly arched cutaways at ground level. Horizontal bands of blackened steel would divide the lower levels. A precast concrete cornice would reference the height of the existing building on site, with two levels set back above to be largely clad in curtainwall glazing.

Looking southwest to 12 Ossington, image via submission to City of Toronto

