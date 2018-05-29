| by Jack Landau |

Intensification of Tower-in-the-Park style apartment properties that were originally developed in the second half of the twentieth century has become a trend in Toronto as property owners look to make the most of underutilized land. The latest of these infill projects to get underway is AYC Condos—which stands for Annex Yorkville Connection—at 250 Davenport Road, named for its location where one neighbourhood blends into the other.

At the east end of the site is a 25-storey TCHC apartment block, while up until recently, the west side of the property was green space atop an underground garage. After being identified as a possible intensification site by TCHC, the western portion of the site was sold off to developers Metropia and Diamond Corp. The companies have now begun work to realize a 27-storey tower and two blocks of 3-storey townhouses designed by TACT Architecture on the garage’s former footprint.

South-facing view of AYC Condos (R) and TCHC rental (L), image via submission to the City of Toronto

Demolition of the west end of the garage is now in full swing, with most of it already reduced to rubble.

Facing east across the AYC Condos site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The garage here will be entirely rebuilt to support the new tower and townhome blocks, going three levels deep.

Facing south across the AYC Condos site, image by Forum contributor drum118

AYC’s 281 condominium units will be built in a mix of 48 one-bedroom units, 148 two-bedroom units, and 85 three-bedroom units, providing space for a good number of families in the community. At street level, 211 m² of retail space will anchor the tower base at the intersection of Davenport and Bedford roads.

AYC Condos, image via submission to the City of Toronto

