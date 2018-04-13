| by Jack Landau |

The rollout of marketing has already shown us plenty of the finer details of Plaza's Theatre District Residence, a pair of 48 and 49-storey Quadrangle-designed towers planned at Adelaide and Widmer in Toronto's Entertainment District. Since the project absorbed a neighbouring proposal to become the two-tower plan we know today, we've examined the project's new plan and some of its suite layouts. Today, we're getting even more familiar with Theatre District Residence through a visit to the development's onsite presentation centre.

Plaza's Theatre District Residence sales centre, image by Jack Landau

Visitors entering the open space are greeted by a reception desk and a theatre area (out of frame to the left in the image below) showing the various features of the development. Digital displays and wall-mounted floorplans are found throughout the space, with many of the plans already marked as "sold out". The interiors follow the design language seen throughout Plaza's recent condominium presentation centres, with a contrasting white and black theme featuring red accents.

Plaza's Theatre District Residence sales centre, image by Jack Landau

A wooden scale mockup of the development within the increasingly high-rise context of the Entertainment District is displayed on a table near the heart of the presentation centre. The nearby 87 Peter and The Bond are absent from the model, offering a better view of Theatre District's two towers.

Scale model at the Theatre District Residence sales centre, image by Jack Landau

A closer look at the model—which lacks photorealistic detail—offers a better look at how the project's mixed-use north tower will meet the southwest corner of Adelaide and Widmer.

Scale model at the Theatre District Residence sales centre, image by Jack Landau

Passing the scale model, visitors arrive in an area dedicated to suite interiors. Here, two kitchen vignettes and a bathroom vignette allow prospective buyers to examine the finishes and fixtures that will be available in the condominium suites. A look at the kitchen vignette below shows features like quartz kitchen countertops and stainless steel, and fully-integrated kitchen appliances. Four finish package selection boards offer the range of customization options available to buyers.

Kitchen vignette at the Theatre District Residence sales centre, image by Jack Landau

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.