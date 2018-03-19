| by Jack Landau |

Marketing of Plaza's Theatre District Residence—a pair of 49 and 48-storey Quadrangle-designed towers set to rise at Adelaide and Widmer in Toronto's Entertainment District—is underway. Originally proposed as one tower of both hotel and condo sections at the corner of Adelaide, the project now includes a second entirely residential tower to the south at 8 Widmer Street.

The south tower at 8 Widmer, to rise from behind a row of heritage Victorians, is the first to be marketed. The south tower include 430 units, with a diverse range of layout types suited to a variety of lifestyles, from studio units all the way up to three-bedroom suites suitable for families.

Facing west at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

At the more compact end of offerings, layout B-9 is a studio unit found on levels 6 through 10 of the building. With 479 ft² of living area—the largest of the studio units—and south exposures maximizing sunlight, the layout is well-suited for anyone from first-time homebuyers to those looking for a pied-à-terre, steps from the action of the TIFF Bell Lightbox and its film festivals, or the Princess of Wales and Royal Alex with their Broadway-style shows.

B-9 studio layout at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

Stepping up in size, the project includes several variations of one-bedroom and one-bedroom+den layouts. Among the latter, layout 1D1-C is a corner unit found on the 5th floor of the podium. The 578 ft² suite offers a flexible space with a combined living/dining/kitchen area as well as a bathroom flanked by a den and a bathroom.

1D1-C one-bedroom+den layout at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

Moving up to the two-bedroom layouts, suite 2-N is a corner unit with southeast exposure found on levels 6 through 12. The 753 ft² layout includes a master bedroom with ensuite, a second bathroom, and a corner balcony.

2-N two-bedroom layout at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

At the upper end of the scale, unit 3-G offers ample indoor and outdoor living space on the 15th floor. With 1,142 ft² of indoor area, the suite also includes a spacious outdoor terrace offering southeast exposures. Two other units on the 15th floor—a two-bedroom and another three-bedroom—offer similarly large terraces.

3-G three-bedroom layout at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.