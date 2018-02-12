| by Jack Landau |

Two adjacent projects proposed for Toronto's Entertainment District have been consolidated. A Scott Shields Architects-proposed plan for 8 through 20 Widmer Street has been acquired by Plaza, and will be incorporated into their Theatre District Residence project planned to the immediate north a 30 Widmer. The proposed 56-storey tower at 8-20 Widmer faced resistance from the City, but negotiations before appearing at an OMB settlement hearing paved the way for approval of a smaller tower, and Plaza's subsequent interest in the site.

West-facing aerial view of Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

Plans for Theatre District Residences now call for 49 and 48-storey Quadrangle-designed towers, rising from 10-storey podiums and reaching heights of 157 metres (512 feet). At the southwest corner of Widmer and Adelaide a 48-storey hotel and condominium tower is coming—the 353-room hotel will be housed on the lower 28 floors—while a 49-storey condo-only tower rising behind Victorian homes to the south. The 131 suites in the north tower won't be sold until later in the process, but suites in the south tower are already selling.

Facing northwest at Theatre District Residence from Widmer, image courtesy of Plaza

In the image below which places the towers within their local context, the height of both towers has been exaggerated to make them stand out. Theatre District Residence will, in fact, rise to the same 'tabletop' height of its neighbouring Entertainment District towers—157 metres or 515 feet.

Southwest-facing aerial view of Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

An onsite presentation centre for the project faces Adelaide Street. Plaza has set up a website accepting registrations for the project.

Theatre District Residence presentation centre, image by Craig White

