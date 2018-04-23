| by Jack Landau |

Two new condominium towers could soon add more density to the Yonge and Eglinton area in Midtown Toronto following a resubmission of planning documents for Plaza's two-tower Plaza Midtown development. The Quadrangle-designed project would see 27 and 34-storey condominium towers with heights of 91.41 and 114.31 metres rise on under-utilized land adjacent to a pair of existing 14-storey rental towers on Holly Street and Dunfield Avenue.

Plaza Midtown, image via submission to City of Toronto

The latest resubmission for Site Plan Approval (SPA) responds to a few outstanding comments and concerns voiced by City staff earlier in the planning and approvals process. These revisions include slight changes to stepbacks and tower positioning, and other technical details.

Updated plans retain the previously-proposed count of 545 condominium units in addition to the 324 existing rental units on site. The new condominium units will be a mix of 216 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 58.58 m², 213 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 66.77 m², and 126 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 91 m².

Plaza Midtown, image via submission to City of Toronto

A materials legend included in the latest planning documents offers insight into the finishes that will be employed on the towers' exterior. Materials for Plaza Midtown are set to include precast concrete panels with white, grey, and patterned finishes, curtain wall with vision glass and spandrels, grey exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS), window wall with vision glass, white, and grey spandrel, as well as accent finishes like perforated metal canopied entrance area.

Proposed red canopy entrance, image via submission to City of Toronto

Changes are also proposed to the existing rental towers, with new rooftop amenity spaces to be sheltered by canopy additions. Dovetailing with splashes of red planned for the new condominium towers, the existing rental towers will feature "Earth Red" perforated metal panels for the ground floor main entrance canopies and existing building entrances.

Proposed alterations to existing rental tower entrances, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.