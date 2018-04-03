| by Jack Landau |

It has been a busy few months at the site of 411 Church, a 38-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium tower under construction just north of Toronto's Church and Carlton intersection. The CentreCourt Developments project surpassed a major milestone in the final weeks of 2017, when work began on the building's ground floor. In the months since, the first three levels of the building's six-storey podium have been formed, and work has now begun on the fourth floor.

Facing southeast towards 411 Church, image by Forum contributor Benito

Two levels above the double-height ground floor—set to house new street-fronting retail space—the exposed edge of the third-floor slab edge is hinting at the building's coming aesthetic. The project will set itself apart from the surroundings with its pattern of staggered projecting hexagonal frames around the balconies, creating an exterior evocative of a vertical beehive. This design will be featured on all podium elevations, as well as the north and south tower facades.

Exposed slab edge on the west facade of 411 Church, image by Forum contributor Benito

The podium should be structurally complete in the next couple of months, and will be followed by the forming of the more slender tower portion above. This pronounced reduction in floorplate size will allow the speed of construction to increase considerably, which, when coupled with the rhythm of forming repeating floor layouts, will further accelerate the pace of work.

Podium levels taking shape for 411 Church, image by Forum contributor Benito

411 Church will eventually top out at a height of 122 metres, or 400 feet, into the local skyline. Once construction is complete, the development will add 541 condominium units to the neighbourhood, as well as new street-fronting retail space.

411 Church Street, image courtesy of CentreCourt Developments

