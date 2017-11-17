| by Jack Landau |

Just across Church Street from Toronto's storied Maple Leaf Gardens, CentreCourt Developments' Axis Condos will soon be ascending into the growing skyline of the Church-Wellesley Village area. The 38-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed condominium tower kicked off construction this past spring with the start of shoring activity on the site, just north of Carlton Street, and work on the site been progressing swiftly in the months that have followed.

Construction at Axis Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

When we last checked in on the project back in July, excavation of the development's two-level underground parking garage was in the process of wrapping up. In the months since, a tower crane has been installed at the centre of the site, facilitating the forming of the tower's foundations and P1 and P2 parking levels. The P2 level is now fully formed, while most of the P1 level has taken shape above.

Construction at Axis Condos, image by Forum contributor drum118

With this stage of work now largely complete, forming of the building's ground floor is now well underway at the east end of the site, closest to School Lane. In the image above, these first elements of the ground floor are evident, where a rebar cage and conduits are now in place in advance of the first at-grade concrete pour.

Construction at Axis Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

The section of the ground floor now surfacing in the site's northeast quadrant will eventually be home to Axis' Wood Street-fronting townhomes, as well as the main residential entrance and lobby. The ground level— built to lot lines—will be followed by an additional five podium levels before the stepped-back tower floors rise to an overall height of 400 feet, or 122 metres. Once complete, Axis will add 541 condominium units to this culturally rich area of Toronto.

Axis Condos, image courtesy of CentreCourt Developments

Additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.