| by Jack Landau |

The high-rise redevelopment of Toronto's 'Restaurant Row' block of King Street has been brewing for years, with the block of theatre-friendly restaurants part of assemblies for two adjacent large-scale developments. The west end of this block is now a step closer to redevelopment following a resubmission for Site Plan Approval filed with City staff earlier this month.

The plan from Empire Communities—dubbed 'Maverick'—would rise 49 storeys at 321 through 333 King Street West, bounded by the under-construction 44 and 48-storey towers of the King Blue project to the west, and by the proposed 48-storey 305-319 King West to the east. The new documents shed light on the project's design by IBI Group, which would reach a height of 154.45 metres. The plan proposes 318 condominium units and 10 rental units to replace existing rentals on site, for a total of 328 units. These are proposed in a mix of 270 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 50 m², 25 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 70 m², and 33 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 95 m².

Facing south to Maverick, image via submission to City of Toronto

At ground level, the King Street frontages of the existing heritage-designated "Hughes Terrace" restaurant buildings will be restored to preserve the site's human scale at street level, their incorporation of being overseen by heritage specialists GBCA Architects. Behind the restored facades, the podium's ground level includes 470 m² of retail space, divided by a modern insertion for the residential lobby where no heritage building currently stands.

King Street frontage of Maverick, image via submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans include a list of the materials planned for the project's exterior. The tower envelope consists of metal panel and mullions framing punched windows with green-hued vision glazing. The four glazed reveal sections are clad in a mix of window wall with silver reflective finishes, metal panels, and extruded mullions.

South elevation diagram for Maverick, image via submission to City of Toronto

