Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the Pape Avenue pedestrian bridge, just north of Gerrard Street, for a view of the Toronto skyline. Submitted to our Toronto Skyline Forum thread by contributor Flint, this view faces west from the footbridge over the CN/GO Rail corridor.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skylineView from the Pape pedestrian bridge, image by Forum contributor Flint

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.