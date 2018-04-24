| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the Pape Avenue pedestrian bridge, just north of Gerrard Street, for a view of the Toronto skyline. Submitted to our Toronto Skyline Forum thread by contributor Flint, this view faces west from the footbridge over the CN/GO Rail corridor.

View from the Pape pedestrian bridge, image by Forum contributor Flint

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.