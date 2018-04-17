Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Downtown Toronto, captured from a helicopter on a rainy day. Submitted by Craig White, this shot shows the CityPlace/Fort York neighbourhood and the King West-Niagara neighbourhoods divided by the intersection of the CP/GO Transit Georgetown rail line and CN/GO Transit Lakeshore rail line.

