| by Jack Landau |

Plans are in the works to redevelop a group of properties at the southeast corner of Queen and Parliament intersection on the east side of Downtown Toronto. The plan from developer ONE Properties at 351 Queen East calls for a 29-storey, 44,361 m² mixed-use tower by Kirkor Architects, with 3,736 m² of retail space and 40,625 m² of condominium units above.

Site of 351 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building would consist of three volumes; a six-storey podium would rise to a height of 25 metres, supporting a 58.55-metre, 16-storey west tower and a 29-storey east tower element with a total 103.4-metre height. This massing places the bulk of the density to the south and east of the Queen and Parliament intersection, transitioning down to meet the intersection at a smaller scale with a series of stepbacks.

Facing southeast to 351 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

At the corner of Queen and Power, a 300 m² public parkette is proposed. Located directly opposite the landscaped greenspace of St. Paul’s Basilica, the new public space designed landscape architects Forrec, the outdoor space is set to feature multi-toned concrete pavers and benches.

Aerial view facing southwest to 351 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The podium would house a residential lobby, retail space, and a lobby accessing a second-floor supermarket space. Above, the bulk of the two tower volumes would house 584 condominium units in a mix of 51 studio units, 310 one-bedroom units, 163 two-bedroom units, and 60 three-bedroom units.

Facing southwest to 351 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to amenity spaces housed on the 4th and 10th floors. 1,657 m² of indoor amenity space and 697 m² of outdoor amenity space are proposed. The fourth floor would house approximately 1,117 m² of indoor amenity space, connected to 192 m² of outdoor amenity space. On the 10th level, 540 m² of indoor amenity space is proposed, connected to a 505 m² outdoor amenity terrace.

351 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The site would be served by a three-level underground parking garage containing 259 spaces divided between 176 residential spaces and 83 visitor spaces. 607 bicycle parking spaces will also be provided, with 584 resident spaces and 23 commercial spaces.

