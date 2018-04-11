| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Kingston&Co. Condominiums commenced back in October 2015. The 10-storey TAS and Main and Main Developments condo development designed by Teeple Architects has reached structural completion on Kingston Road, just east of Victoria Park Avenue in Scarborough. We last checked in on the project about 11 months ago, when structural forming was nearing completion, and installation of the exterior's textured precast concrete cladding was picking up speed.

Kingston&Co. Condominiums viewed from the east on Kingston Road, image by Forum contributor junior43

Almost a year later, the tower crane has been disassembled, and the construction hoist has just been removed as crews are now using the building's elevators to finish off interior work. Cladding installation has progressed significantly as well, with all but the mid-rise's east elevation now covered in the textured precast cladding. Alternating treatments of muted yellow and orange now cover the walls of the south facade's inset balconies, bringing subtle touches of colour to the main Kingston Road frontage.

Hoist removal at Kingston&Co. Condominiums, image by Forum contributor junior43

With construction winding down, pre-delivery inspections (PDIs) have commenced, offering some unit owners a first look at their suites. Here, all of the fixtures and finishes are in place in one of the kitchens.

Suite interior at Kingston&Co. Condominiums, image by Forum contributor Percy

One of UrbanToronto's Forum contributors—Percy—a purchaser here, also got a quick glimpse of work on one of the amenity spaces. While still in a relatively raw state, we get a look at the building's future fitness centre.

Future gym/fitness centre at Kingston&Co. Condominiums, image by Forum contributor Percy

