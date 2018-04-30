| by Jack Landau |

In September 2017, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Minister of Housing Peter Milczyn were joined by other municipal and provincial representatives to announce the start of a process to select developers for affordable housing developments on surplus provincially-owned lands in the city. Two sites earmarked for mixed-income development—including affordable housing—include a group of lots near Cherry and Mill Streets in the West Don Lands, and a through-block site at 27 Grosvenor and 26 Grenville Streets, the current site of a parking garage and the low-rise former Provincial Coroner's Office.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Last Friday it was announced that mixed-income rental units will be built at the sites, creating homes for approximately 2,150 families. Located in close proximity to transit and employment, the developments will include 30% affordable housing rental units to address a severe shortage plaguing the region.

In the West Don Lands, the development team of Dream, Tricon, and Kilmer Group was selected to enter into 99-year land leases with Infrastructure Ontario on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure. This partnership will create mixed-income rental opportunities for roughly 1,450 individuals and families, retail space, and a community hub across five sites totalling nine acres surrounding the Cherry and Mill intersection, with the plan targeting LEED Gold certification.

Surface parking lots at Cherry and Mill, image via Google Maps

The five blocks would be constructed in phases, with the first block to contain approximately 750 rental units and 26,000 sq ft of retail amenity space. Already zoned and approved by the City, this first block of development is slated to begin construction as early as Q2 2019, with occupancy targeted for 2021.

The site at 27 Grosvenor and 26 Grenville site near Yonge and College is to be developed by Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREIT) and Greenwin Inc., who are planning a family-friendly mixed-income community containing rental units, retail space, and a daycare. The 0.9-acre mixed-use development would contain two towers with approximately 700 units, of which 30% will be maintained by the developer as affordable rentals for a minimum 40 years.

3D aerial view showing the approximate site, image via Google Maps

Mayor John Tory declared in a statement issued on the unlocking of affordable housing sites “To keep Toronto affordable for people of all ages and income levels, we need all governments working together to take real action on affordable housing. By answering our call to make surplus provincial lands available for the development of new affordable housing, the Province is demonstrating its commitment to cooperation and helping the City of Toronto address our residents' housing needs."

Let us know what you think via the comments section provided at the bottom of this page.