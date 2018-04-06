| by Jack Landau |

The sound of drills and tracked vehicles are getting louder at the northwest corner of Sherbourne and Front in Downtown Toronto, the site of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' St. Lawrence Condos. We have been closely following the early site activity for the pair of 26-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers since November 2017, when shoring work began.

Shoring and excavation at the site of St. Lawrence Condos, image by Caleb Cho

Drilling and pile installation for the retaining walls has been underway in the months since, with our most recent update from February covering the start of digging. In the weeks since, shoring work has progressed to the east side of the site fronting Sherbourne. With pile driving wrapping up, digging is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Excavation for St. Lawrence Condos, image by Caleb Cho

The excavation will proceed to a depth of four storeys, after which a crane will be installed and work will begin on forming the towers' foundations and the underground parking levels. The garage will provide 202 parking spaces, divided between 175 resident spaces and 27 visitor spaces. 392 resident bicycle parking spaces and 109 visitor bike spaces will also be provided.

Soldier pile being lowered into position at the St. Lawrence Condos site, image by Caleb Cho

Within two to three weeks, installation of concrete jersey barriers, hoarding, and overhead protection for sidewalks will close off the site from the street and sidewalk, and allow the next steps of construction to continue safely.

St. Lawrence Condos, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

Upon completion in 2021, St. Lawrence Condos will bring another 490 condominium units to the St. Lawrence neighbourhood.

We will provide updates as construction progresses. In the meantime, additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.